Talihina football player takes advantage of early signing day, inks letter with Houston Baptist
By:
David Seeley
Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Talihina football player Kyler Baugh became the first local high school football player to sign a letter of intent. The senior, who played quarterback for most of this past season for the Golden Tigers, took advantage of the early signing day and signed a letter with Houston Baptist University on Wednesday morning on Chris Gillespie Court at Ray Henson Gymnasium.
