Talihina football player takes advantage of early signing day, inks letter with Houston Baptist

Talihina football player Kyler Baugh, seated second from right, signs his letter of intent with Houston Baptist on early signing day in a signing ceremony Wednesday morning on Chris Gillespie Court at Ray Henson Gymnasium. Sharing the moment, front row, from left, brother Blaze Baugh, mother Shawna Baugh and stepfather Josh Johns, along with Talihina football coach Kelly Gravitt. PDN photo by David Seeley
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
Wednesday, December 19, 2018

Talihina football player Kyler Baugh became the first local high school football player to sign a letter of intent. The senior, who played quarterback for most of this past season for the Golden Tigers, took advantage of the early signing day and signed a letter with Houston Baptist University on Wednesday morning on Chris Gillespie Court at Ray Henson Gymnasium.

Category: