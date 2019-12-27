Talihina grocery burns Christmas morn

Valley Super Foods, Talihina's only grocery store was destroyed by fire early Christmas morning and remains under investigation by the state fire marshal.

Fire Chief Brian Hibdon said when they arrived the entire building was fully engulfed in flames.

Hibdon said the fire also affected the adjacent flower shop, bakery which had been closed for some time and consumed the Simple Simon's Pizza parlor which was contained in the store.

