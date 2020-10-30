Talihina man severely injured in Thursday afternoon accident
A Talihina man was severely injured in a single-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon west of Talihina in Latimer County.
Danny Griffitts, 69, was driving eastbound on Oklahoma State Highways 1-63 west of Talihina in Latimer County. According to the report filed by Marine Enforcement Division Trooper Ryan Williams, at 3:42 p.m., was 8.5 miles west of Talihina in Latimer County when his 2000 Ford F-150 departed the roadway, travelled approximately 300 feet, struck a culvert, rolled one-half time and landed on its top.
Williams' report said Griffitts was transported by LeFlore County Emergency Management Services to Choctaw Nation Hospital in Talihina for internal injuries, then later transported by Life Flight to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where he was listed in guarded condition for internal injuries.
According to Williams' report, Griffitts was driving under the influence of alcohol, and the cause of the accident was intoxication. Griffitts was not wearing his seat belt, but his airbag did deploy.
Williams was aided at the site by LeFlore County EMS, the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police Department and the Talihina Fire Department.
