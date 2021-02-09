Talihina teen suffers injury in Tuesday morning accident
A Talihina teen was injured in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning.
Braden Rose, 19, from Talihina, suffered multiple injuries from the accident and was transported by LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to Baptist Hospital in Fort Smith, Ark., where he was listed in stable condition.
According to the report filed by LeFlore County Detachment of Troop D Trooper Cody Jackson, Rose was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic southbound on Oklahoma State Highway 82.
Jackson's report said that at approximately 8:59 a.m. Tuesday, when Rose was approximately two miles north of Talihina, he lost control on a curve and ran off the road to the left and struck a tree.
According to Jackson's report, the cause of the accident was Rose going at an unsafe speed on a icy roadway. The report said Rose was not wearing his seat belt and his airbag did not deploy.
Jackson was assisted at the scene by the LeFlore County EMS and Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop D from McAlester.
Category: