Tax statements are running behind schedule this year, according to LeFlore County Treasurer April Caughern.

“Because of unforeseen changes in several of the budgets, it has thrown the protest ending period with the state late. Our goal is to have statements mailed out by the first week of December. If you do not receive a statement by Dec. 15, call (918) 647-3525,” Caughern said.

The deadline for paying your taxes remains Dec. 31.