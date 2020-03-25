Teacher Parades Slated Thursday, Friday

Teachers and students in two local school districts will be able to see each other.

Poteau Public Schools teachers will go on a "parade" through local neighborhoods from 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Howe Public Schools teachers will "parade" on main roads to greet their students beginning at noon Friday.

Students can go outside to their yards to wave to passing teachers, but no students and teachers will be allowed to interact due to COVID-19 pandemic issues.