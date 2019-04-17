Teacher Resigns After Police Questioning

Poteau ag-instructor Bryan Beshear tendered his resignation just days before it was made public that he had been questioned concerning possible embezzlement from two separate school accounts.

Poteau High School Principal Joe Ballard had pulled the agriculture expense reports and found where money had been used for show supplies and feed supplements, but without documentation of how it was spent.

Beshears allegedly appropriated an estimated $6,800 from the school activity fund and another $1,342 from the Oklahoma State Fund, according to a police report.