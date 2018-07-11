Texas man injured in bypass crash

The Poteau Police Department said a 21-year-old Texas man was injured after falling asleep and driving off the Witteville Drive overpass embankment on Wednesday morning.

Police identified the man as 21-year-old Erasmo Alvarado of Shepherd, Texas.

Assistant Police Chief Greg Russell said officers were called out around 6:55 a.m. Wednesday.

An investigation by the police said Alvarado was headed northbound in the inside lane in a black 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer SS when he fell asleep, left the road to the left and traveled 216 feet northbound in the grass center median and 32 feet on concrete at the start of the Witteville Drive overpass.

Russell said the concrete transitioned to a steep embankment, and the vehicle went airborne for 47 feet before striking a bridge support on the bottom of the southbound overpass bridge with the top of the vehicle.

It then then traveled 15 more feet airborne until the front of the vehicle collided with the roadway on Witteville Drive, then continued another 15 feet across the road, collided with the concrete curb and came to rest 7 feet further on the opposite side concrete embankment.

LeFlore County EMS took Alvarado to Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center for incapacitating facial and internal trunk injuries.