Texas woman dies in crash north of Big Cedar

A Texas woman died in a single-car accident in the early hours Sunday morning north of Big Cedar.

Lapitia Vance, 42, from Mesquite, Texas, was 3.5 miles north of Big Cedar on U.S. 259.

According to the report filed by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop D officer Joshua Blake, at approximately 1:43 a.m. Sunday, Vance's 2020 Mazda 6 departed the road to the left, struck a culvert and rolled an unknown amount of times before coming to a stop. Vance, who was ejected during the accident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vance's physical and medical condition at the time of the accident are still being investigated. She was not wearing her seat belt.

Blake was aided at the scene of the accident by the Haw Creek Fire Department, the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department and the LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services.