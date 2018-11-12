Thanks, Pirates

Before the start of the second quarter of Friday night's Class 4A opening-round playoff game between Oologah and Poteau at Costner Stadium, Karen Wages, left, Poteau Chamber of Commerce CEO, gives a $1,000 check to Poteau Pirates Quarterback Club President Larry Ulmer in thanks for several Poteau Pirates football team members volunteering as balloon chasers during last month's Poteau Balloonfest. Photo by John Sullivan
Monday, November 12, 2018

Category: