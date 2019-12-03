There's a mouse in the house — Lower Elementary gets Santa-like donation

There is a mouse in the house! Wait a minute — there are at least 254 new mice in the Spiro Lower Elementary, thanks to a parent who saw a true need and went out of his way to arrange for every student in the school to get a new wireless mouse.

Nick Grant, a graduate of Spiro schools and now an attorney in Spiro learned, more than a month ago, of the problems some students were having completing timed state tests due to non-functional computer mice and went to work changing that fact.

For the full article, please visit poteaudailynews.com/subscriptions to subscribe.