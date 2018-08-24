Third at Nationals

The Oklahoma Lady Fusion basketball team finished third at the Oklahoma City Mid-American Youth Basketball Nationals. From left — Coach Kevin Peterson, Riley Ryan of Van Buren, Ark., Sallisaw-Central’s Courtney Lee, Stilwell’s Jaycee Soap, Muldrow’s Chalynn Mayes and Madison Chambers and Howe’s Sydnie Womack and Jalei Oglesby. Photo Submitted by Jody Adams
