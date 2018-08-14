Third-Place Finishers at Nationals

The OK Freedom basketball team finished third in the Greg Swaim Big Time National Tournament of Champions that took place last weekend at the Solid Rock Basketball Center in Edmond. Front row, from left — Jazzlyn Harrison, Alexis Smith, Brailey Francis, Brayli Beason and Ryleigh Pierce. Back row — Gracie Jones, Abbi Covey, Kara Albert, Sophie Pulice and Ariana Loggins. Photo by Victor Pierce
Tuesday, August 14, 2018

