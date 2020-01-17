Threat evacuates Wister Schools

The Wister High School was evacuated Thursday morning due to a bomb threat found written on the wall in the boys restroom.

LeFlore County Interim Sheriff Donnie Edwards said the school was evacuated out of precaution at the request of law enforcement.

Wister police were called to the high school around 11:00 a.m. and they reached out to the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office for help on the investigation.

