Three blood drives coming up within a week’s time
After almost a month without a LeFlore County blood drive, Oklahoma Blood Institute will change that in about a week’s time frame with three blood drives.
The first of the three blood drives will be from 12:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday for the Poteau Community Blood Drive at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center.
That will be followed by another blood drive at Walmart from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Saturday, then one at Howe High School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 8. Not only are Howe High School students encouraged to donate either blood or convalescent plasma, but adults are also welcome to make appointments for that blood drive.
While walk-ins are welcome, Brandenburg said calling or going online to make appointments is preferred.
To make blood donation appointments, call (877) 340-8777 or go online to www.obi.org.
To make a convalescent plasma donation appointments, call (888) 308-3924 or go online to coviddonor@obi.org.
