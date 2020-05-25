Three EF-1 tornadoes touch down Friday night in county

The National Weather Service reported at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday that three EF-1 tornadoes touched down in southern LeFlore County.

One was located about five miles southeast of Talihina and north of Oklahoma State Highway 63. According to the NWS, the tornado was on the ground from 9:58-10:02 p.m. Friday and was on the ground for nine-tenths of a mile, had a maximum width of 100 yards and had maximum wind gusts to 95-105 mph.

The other two tornadoes also took place north of Highway 63 and north of Whitesboro.

One was on the ground for three miles, had a maximum width of 225 yards and was on the ground from 10:05-10:14 p.m. Friday. It had wind speeds of up to 90-100 mph.

The second Whitesboro area tornado, which was about two to three miles east of the other one, was on the ground from 10:15-10:22 p.m., was on the ground for 2.7 miles, had a maximum width of 200 yards and had wind gusts of 90-95 mph.