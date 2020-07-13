Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday

Three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday by LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler — one each in Poteau, Bokoshe and Panama.

That comes on the heels of two Pocola COVID-19 cases over the weekend, one each Saturday and Sunday.

Monday's cases makes 25 cases confirmed in LeFlore County since Independence Day.

As of late Monday afternoon, there were 26 active cases in LeFlore County — five in Poteau, seven in Spiro, five in Pocola, three in Heavener, two in Muse, one in Whitesboro, one in Bokoshe, one in Panama, a Talihina individual who lives in Pushmataha County and a far southern LeFlore County resident who has a Smithville address.

Of the 59 total cases, one has ended with a death, that being another Talihina individual who lived in Pushmataha County. Of the other 58 cases, there was another Talihina individual who lived in Latimer County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but has a Moore residence in Cleveland County, which was where the case was recorded as happening.

Wheeler said there have been 15,815 estimated Oklahomans recover from COVID-19 as of 5:30 p.m. Monday.