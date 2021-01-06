Three Poteau blood drives this week
By:
David Seeley
Wednesday, January 6, 2021
The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) is wanting to start 2021 with a bang with three blood drives over a four-day period in Poteau.
There will be a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center, Friday’s blood drive from 12:30-5 p.m. at the LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services office and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Walmart in Poteau.
To make an appointment for one of this week’s blood drive, or even next Tuesday’s blood drive at the Reynolds Center, call (877) 340-8777.
To make an appointment for convalescent plasma donations, call (888) 308-3924 or e-mail to coviddonor@obi.org.
