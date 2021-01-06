Three Poteau blood drives this week

Marcey Ford, left, finishes donating blood with the help of Oklahoma Blood Institute technician Carina Viera during the Oklahoma City Thunder Blood Drive on Dec. 28 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center. There will be three blood drives this week in Poteau. PDN photo by David Seeley
By: 
David Seeley
PDN Editor
editor@poteaudailynews.com
Wednesday, January 6, 2021

The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) is wanting to start 2021 with a bang with three blood drives over a four-day period in Poteau.
There will be a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center, Friday’s blood drive from 12:30-5 p.m. at the LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services office and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Walmart in Poteau.
To make an appointment for one of this week’s blood drive, or even next Tuesday’s blood drive at the Reynolds Center, call (877) 340-8777.
To make an appointment for convalescent plasma donations, call (888) 308-3924 or e-mail to coviddonor@obi.org.

