Thunder Blood Drive set Monday at Reynolds Center
Sunday, December 27, 2020
The 2020 Oklahoma City Thunder Blood Drive, being put on by the Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI), will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Monday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center in Poteau.
OBI’s Walmart Poteau Blood Drive earlier this month had 21 donors, one shy of the intended goal.
OBI Donor Recruitment manager Danny Cervantes said that all donors will receive a FandangoNow Movie Pass, which is a voucher allowing them to stream a movie at home from their local television subscriber.
While walk-ins are welcome, Cervantes urged those wishing to make a donation to call for an appointment at (479) 452-5880.
Category: