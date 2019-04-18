Thursday games rained out; Cameron baseball district tournament, CASC softball going Friday

Just about all of the Thursday baseball and softball games were rained out.

Cameron's Class B Baseball District Tournament will begin Friday, with Webbers Falls and Cameron playing at noon, followed by Webbers Falls and Smithville at 2 p.m. and Smithville and Cameron at 4 p.m.

If all three teams go 1-1, it will be Webbers Falls and Cameron at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the winner meeting Smithville at 1 p.m., with the winner going to next week's regional tournament. If only two teams remain, they will play at 11 a.m. Saturday with the if-game at 1 p.m.

The Carl Albert State College softball team's home conference doubleheader against Western Oklahoma State College was rained out Thursday and will be made up at 2 p.m. Friday.

The Class 3A District Tournament at Clayton will be played Friday, with Talihina meeting Wright City at noon, with the loser meeting Clayton-Buffalo Valley at 1:30 p.m. The Talihina-Wright City winner will meet Clayton-Buffalo Valley at 3 p.m. The title game is at 4:30 p.m. with the if-game at 6 p.m.

All other match-ups were rained out and won't be made up — Poteau's home softball game with Tahlequah, Heavener's home baseball game with Acorn, Ark., and Pocola's road game at Muldrow.

Also, Friday's Heavener Softball Festival has been rained out and won't be made up.

The Lady Pirates will end up playing Heavener for their Senior Nigh game at 4 p.m. Tuesday.