Thursday LeFlore County Tournament scores, upcoming schedule

Below are scores from Thursday's LeFlore County Tournament games, followed by the upcoming LCT slate.

Girls consolation final: Panama 53, Talihina 48

Boys consolation final: LeFlore 49, Arkoma 40

Girls semifinals

Howe 53, Pocola 36

Heavener 57, LeFlore 31

Friday at Spiro

5th place games: Spiro vs. Whitesboro 4 p.m., Spiro vs. Panama 5:30 p.m.

Boys semifinals: Poteau vs. Talihina 7 p.m., Whitesboro vs. Howe 8:30 p.m.

Saturday at Panama

Girls 3rd place game: LeFlore vs. Pocola 1 p.m., boys 3rd place game 2:30 p.m.

Saturday at Spiro

Girls final: Howe vs. Heavener 7 p.m., boys final 8:30 p.m.