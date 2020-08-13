Thursday sees 14 new COVID-19 cases in county, with Talihina resident in Latimer County succumbing to virus

LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler said in her Emergency Management Facebook post Thursday afternoon that the county saw 14 new COVID-19 cases.

That came on the heels of 105 cases confirmed from last Thursday through Wednesday.

Thursday's new cases were six in Heavener, three in Poteau, two each in Monroe and Pocola and one in Arkoma.

Although it wasn't officially recorded as a LeFlore County death, of the 11 deaths reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health in its Thursday morning report, a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address who succumbed to the virus — as well as a Haskell County resident.

There have been 411 cases reported in LeFlore County, with 138 of those being active.

The active cases as of Thursday are:

41 with Heavener addresses

26 with Poteau addresses

19 with Spiro addresses

10 with Howe addresses

6 with Arkoma address

6 with Bokoshe addresses

6 with Talihina addresses

5 with Pocola addresses

5 with Wister addresses

4 with Cameron addresses

4 with a Monroe address

2 with a Hodgen address

1 with a Shady Point address

1 with a Whitesboro address

1 with a Smithville address

There has also been a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

Of those 411 total cases, two ended with a death, those being Talihina resident — one who lived in Latimer County and one who lived in Pushmataha County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring.

According to Wheeler, there have been a total of 38,655 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 39 p.m. Thursday.