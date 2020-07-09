Thursday sees five new COVID-19 cases in county

After 12 COVID-19 cases were reported over Tuesday and Wednesday, LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler said five new cases were confirmed Thursday — one each in Poteau, Muse, Spiro, Whitesboro and a Talihina resident who lives in Pushmataha County.

Thursday's hat trick of COVID-19 cases now makes 22 active cases in LeFlore County — four in Poteau, seven in Spiro, three each in Heavener and Pocola and one each in Cameron, Muse, Whitesboro, one with a Talihina address living in Pushmataha County and one in far southern LeFlore County with a Smithville address.

Of the 53 total accumulative cases, one has ended with a death, that being another Talihina resident who lived in Pushmataha County. Of the other 52 cases, one was that of a Talihina resident who lives in Latimer County.

The first "county" resident to contract COVID-19 was an individual, while spending more time in LeFlore County, actually had a Moore address in Cleveland County, in which the case was recorded.

Wheeler said there have been 14,100 estimated number of Oklahomans to have recovered fro COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, there have been 404,600 specimens tested for COVID-19 with 383,258 of those testing negative. There have been 1,893 Oklahomans hospitalized due to issues from COVID-19, with 1,440 of those being discharged.

For more information, visit www.coronavirus.health.ok.gov.