Below are softball scores from Thursday.

Poteau 7, Sallisaw 6

Red Oak 12, Tupelo 0 (Kiowa Tournament)

Milburn 13, Talihina 2 (Kiowa Tournament)

Wister 8, McCurtain 2

Morris 11, Spiro 2

Panama 21, Hulbert 2

Howe 11, Colcord 1

Heavener 10, Porter 1 (Mounds Tournament)

Heavener 3, Locust Grove 3 (suspended game in Mounds Tournament to be continued on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.)

Pocola 3, Wilburton 1