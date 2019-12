Thursday Tournament Scores

Below are basketball tournament scores from Thursday:

Girls

Nadine Carpenter Classic in LeFlore

LeFlore 53, McCurtain 51

Keota 38, Gans JV 14

Gans 54, Poteau JV 12

Fort Smith Nike Tournament of Champions

Fort Smith Northside 75, Howe 38

Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament in Talihina

Roland 73, Howe JV 28

Pocola 61, Talihina 48

Wilburton Basketball Tournament

Poteau 38, Spiro 35

Boys

Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament

Howe 79, Luther 39

Broken Bow 75, Pocola 22

Talihina 75, Rattan 42

Wilburton Basketball Tournament

Spiro 64, Wilburton JV 33

Wilburton 37, Poteau 34