Thursday's COVID-19 case in Wister removed Friday by OSDH

After another Wister resident was confirmed on Thursday as having contracted COVID-19, the Oklahoma State Department of Health removed that case from record Friday morning.

LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler said as of press time that she was not informed as to why the OSDH removed the case.

Due to Friday's removal, there are still just officially 13 coronavirus cases in LeFlore County, but one of those was a Talihina resident who lived in Pushmataha County who succumbed to COVID-19 and a Talihina resident who lived in Latimer County.

One Cleveland County case that was given to a Moore resident is an individual who spends most of his time in LeFlore County.

Wheeler did say Friday morning that there were no new or active cases in LeFlore County.