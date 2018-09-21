Thursday's High School Baseball Playoff Scores
Class A District Tournaments
At Oktaha
Oktaha 17, Wister 3
Wister 15, Howe 1
Oktaha 8, Howe 0, Howe eliminated.
Oktaha 12, Wister 4, Oktaha advances to Class A Regional Tournament next week, Wister eliminated.
At Wright City
Wright City 10, Haworth 0
Smithville 5, Haworth 4, Haworth eliminated.
Wright City 11, Smithville 0
Wright City 15, Smithville 0, Wright City advances to Class A Regional Tournament next week, Smithville eliminated.
Class B District Tournaments
At Whitesboro
Whitesboro 14, Buffalo Valley 0
Buffalo Valley 8, Battiest 3
Whitesboro 12, Battiest 0, Battiest eliminated.
Whitesboro 12, Buffalo Valley 0, Whitesboro advances to Class B Regional Tournament next week, Buffalo Valley eliminated.
At McCurtain
Leflore 8, Cameron 4
McCurtain 10, Bokoshe 0
Cameron 13, Bokoshe 3, Bokoshe eliminated.
Leflore 12, McCurtain 5
Editor's Note: The Class A District at Tushka with Clayton and Haileyville was rained out both Thursday and Friday and is slated to possibly go Saturday. Also, the second day of the Class B District Tournanent at McCurtain, which was moved Friday to Cameron due to weather, was rained out and possibly is slated to begin at noon Saturday in Cameron — but this will be updated as as new information is obtained.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
