Thursday's High School Baseball Playoff Scores

Class A District Tournaments

At Oktaha

Oktaha 17, Wister 3

Wister 15, Howe 1

Oktaha 8, Howe 0, Howe eliminated.

Oktaha 12, Wister 4, Oktaha advances to Class A Regional Tournament next week, Wister eliminated.

At Wright City

Wright City 10, Haworth 0

Smithville 5, Haworth 4, Haworth eliminated.

Wright City 11, Smithville 0

Wright City 15, Smithville 0, Wright City advances to Class A Regional Tournament next week, Smithville eliminated.

Class B District Tournaments

At Whitesboro

Whitesboro 14, Buffalo Valley 0

Buffalo Valley 8, Battiest 3

Whitesboro 12, Battiest 0, Battiest eliminated.

Whitesboro 12, Buffalo Valley 0, Whitesboro advances to Class B Regional Tournament next week, Buffalo Valley eliminated.

At McCurtain

Leflore 8, Cameron 4

McCurtain 10, Bokoshe 0

Cameron 13, Bokoshe 3, Bokoshe eliminated.

Leflore 12, McCurtain 5

Editor's Note: The Class A District at Tushka with Clayton and Haileyville was rained out both Thursday and Friday and is slated to possibly go Saturday. Also, the second day of the Class B District Tournanent at McCurtain, which was moved Friday to Cameron due to weather, was rained out and possibly is slated to begin at noon Saturday in Cameron — but this will be updated as as new information is obtained.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley