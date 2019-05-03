Thursday's High School Baseball Playoff Scores

Class 4A Regional Tournament at Cleveland

Poteau 3, Cleveland 2

Tulsa Metro Christian 5, Stilwell 4

Poteau 13, Tulsa Metro Christian 2

Stilwell 5, Cleveland 1, Cleveland eliminated.

Class 3A Regional Tournament at Atoka

Atoka 10, Valliant 7

Pocola 3, Spiro 2, 8 inn.

Atoka 11, Pocola 1

Valliant 8, Spiro 7, Spiro eliminated.

Class B State Tournament at Shawnee's Ed Skelton Field

Red Oak 4, Leedey 2, Leedey eliminated.

Asher 8, Fort Cobb-Broxton 0, Fort Cobb=Broxton eliminated.

Drummond 4, Whitesboro 3, Whitesboro eliminated.

Roff 4, Lookeba-Sickles 0, Lookeba-Sickles eliminated.

Editor's Note: The Class 2A Regional Tournament at Calera featuring Howe was rained out Thursday. Day 1's schedule will be played at the same times today (Friday) as were originally scheduled for Thursday. Also, today's (Friday's) Class B State Tournament semifinals were rained out and will be completed on Saturday at Shawnee's Ed Skelton Field, with Roff and Asher playing at 11 a.m. and Red Oak and Drummond playing at 1:30 p.m. with the state finals at 4 p.m.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley