Thursday's High School Baseball Scores

Poteau 7, Hartshorne 3

Clayton 11, Talihina 0

Clayton 9, Canadian 0

Canadian 13, Talihina 6

Leflore 8, Wilburton 3

Arkoma 10, Midway 1

Porter Consolidated 11, Arkoma 0

Battiest Tournament

Cameron 3, Fort Towson 2

Battiet 10, Thackerville 3

Editor's Note: The rest of the Battiest Tournament was rained out as was the entire Idabel Wood Bat Tournament featuring Whitesboro, the opening day of the Depew Tournament for Spiro — which for the Bulldogs will begin at 6 tonight with a match-up against Tulsa Rogers — and Heavener at Wilburton. Heavener's home game today with Hartshorne will be played at 11 a.m. at Carl Albert State College's Ival Goodman Field at Mark Pollard Park. Also, Poteau will entertain Whitesboro at 4:30 this afternoon since Van Buren, Ark., canceled on the Pirates.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley