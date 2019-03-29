Thursday's High School Baseball Scores

Whitesboro 10, Leflore 2

Talihina 13, Braggs 5

Talihina 3, Indianola 2

Pocola 17, Keys (Park Hill) 0

Stilwell 8, Spiro 6

Tournaments

McLoud Tournament

Byng 9, Poteau 0

Blanchard 11, Poteau 6

Edmond JV Tournament

Poteau JV 5, Deer Creek-Edmond JV 4

Norman North JV 8, Poteau JV 4

Smithville Tournament

Wister 10, Battiest 1

Smithville 4, Antlers 3

Haileyville 6, Howe 2

Soper def. Haworth

McCurtain Wood Bat Tournament

McCurtain 14, Bokoshe 4

Sallisaw-Central 15, Stringtown 3

McCurtain 7, Gans 5

Buffalo Valley 3, Porum 1

Clayton 15, Webbers Falls 3

Cameron 2, Clayton 1, 10 inn.

Crowder Demon Classic

Panama 12, Chouteau-Mazie 0

Chouteau-Mazie 16, Crowder 12

Coalgate 13, Muldrow 2

Coalgate 3, Kiowa 2

Eufaula 12, McAlester JV 2

Eufaula 6, Stuart 1

Wilburton 10, Canadian 9

Stigler 18, Wilburton 1

Editor's Note: Due to Gans playing in the McCurtain Wood Bat Tournament, Arkoma's game with the Grizzlies was canceled.