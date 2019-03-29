Thursday's High School Baseball Scores
Whitesboro 10, Leflore 2
Talihina 13, Braggs 5
Talihina 3, Indianola 2
Pocola 17, Keys (Park Hill) 0
Stilwell 8, Spiro 6
Tournaments
McLoud Tournament
Byng 9, Poteau 0
Blanchard 11, Poteau 6
Edmond JV Tournament
Poteau JV 5, Deer Creek-Edmond JV 4
Norman North JV 8, Poteau JV 4
Smithville Tournament
Wister 10, Battiest 1
Smithville 4, Antlers 3
Haileyville 6, Howe 2
Soper def. Haworth
McCurtain Wood Bat Tournament
McCurtain 14, Bokoshe 4
Sallisaw-Central 15, Stringtown 3
McCurtain 7, Gans 5
Buffalo Valley 3, Porum 1
Clayton 15, Webbers Falls 3
Cameron 2, Clayton 1, 10 inn.
Crowder Demon Classic
Panama 12, Chouteau-Mazie 0
Chouteau-Mazie 16, Crowder 12
Coalgate 13, Muldrow 2
Coalgate 3, Kiowa 2
Eufaula 12, McAlester JV 2
Eufaula 6, Stuart 1
Wilburton 10, Canadian 9
Stigler 18, Wilburton 1
Editor's Note: Due to Gans playing in the McCurtain Wood Bat Tournament, Arkoma's game with the Grizzlies was canceled.
Category: