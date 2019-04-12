Thursday's High School Baseball Scores

Cameron 10, Panama 1

Wright City 11, Smithville 0

Hugo 8, Smithville 0

Tournaments

Coal Mining Classic

At Wilburton

Poteau 11, Valliant 1

Wilburton 6, Ripley 4

Red Oak 13, Wilburton 1

Valliant 8, Ripley 6, Ripley eliminated.

At Hartsthorne

Seminole 9, Allen 1

Broken Bow 6, Hartshorne 3

Oktaha 14, Seminole 3

Hartshorne 11, Allen 1, Allen eliminated.

Wister Festival

Heavener 15, Talihina 4

Leflore 10, Heavener 0

Leflore 6, Whitesboro 4

Wister 12, Whitesboro JV 0

Sallisaw-Central Tiger Shootout

Sallisaw-Central 11, Pocola 9

Sallisaw-Central 6, Muldrow 5

Roland 12, Keys (Park Hill) 4

Vian 11, Keys (Park Hill) 0

Vian 10, Chouteau-Mazie 0

Riverside Conference Tourament

At Gore

Gans 15, Arkoma 7

Gore 8, Webbers Falls 0

Arkoma 11, Webbers Falls 3, Webbers Falls eliminated.

Gore 10, Gans 2

At McCurtain

McCurtain 18, Keota 0

Porum 14, Okay 1

Keota 19, Okay 6, Okay eliminated.

McCurtain 10, Porum 1

Editor's Note: Bokoshe's home game with Battiest was canceled, and Howe's home game with Kinta ended up being junior varsity contest only.