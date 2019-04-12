Thursday's High School Baseball Scores
Cameron 10, Panama 1
Wright City 11, Smithville 0
Hugo 8, Smithville 0
Tournaments
Coal Mining Classic
At Wilburton
Poteau 11, Valliant 1
Wilburton 6, Ripley 4
Red Oak 13, Wilburton 1
Valliant 8, Ripley 6, Ripley eliminated.
At Hartsthorne
Seminole 9, Allen 1
Broken Bow 6, Hartshorne 3
Oktaha 14, Seminole 3
Hartshorne 11, Allen 1, Allen eliminated.
Wister Festival
Heavener 15, Talihina 4
Leflore 10, Heavener 0
Leflore 6, Whitesboro 4
Wister 12, Whitesboro JV 0
Sallisaw-Central Tiger Shootout
Sallisaw-Central 11, Pocola 9
Sallisaw-Central 6, Muldrow 5
Roland 12, Keys (Park Hill) 4
Vian 11, Keys (Park Hill) 0
Vian 10, Chouteau-Mazie 0
Riverside Conference Tourament
At Gore
Gans 15, Arkoma 7
Gore 8, Webbers Falls 0
Arkoma 11, Webbers Falls 3, Webbers Falls eliminated.
Gore 10, Gans 2
At McCurtain
McCurtain 18, Keota 0
Porum 14, Okay 1
Keota 19, Okay 6, Okay eliminated.
McCurtain 10, Porum 1
Editor's Note: Bokoshe's home game with Battiest was canceled, and Howe's home game with Kinta ended up being junior varsity contest only.
