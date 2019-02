Thursday's High School Basketball Playoff Scores

Class A Regional Tournaments

At Whitesboro

Championship Semifinals

Boys

Whitesboro 101, Clayton 58

Girls

Clayton 43, Whitesboro 36

Consolation Quarterfinals

Boys

Keota 56, Arkoma 46, Arkoma eliminated.

Girls

Arkoma 53, Keota 38, Keota eliminated.

At Achille

Championship Semifinals

Boys

Smithville 61, Stuart 47

Girls

Smithville 52, Empire 26

Class B Regional Tournaments

At Panama

Championship Semifinals

Boys

Kinta 81, Battiest 30

Girls

Kinta 49, Battiest 44

Consolation Quarterfinals

Boys

Buffalo Valley 83, Eagletown 42, Eagletown eliminated.

Girls

Buffaflo Valley 65, Victory Life Academy 28, Victory Life Academy eliminated.

At Red Oak

Championship Semifinals

Boys

Red Oak 76, Sasakwa 57

Girls

Red Oak 79, Sasakwa 57

Consolation Quarterfinals

Boys

Coleman 60, Boswell 56, OT, Boswell eliminated.

Girls

Milburn 49, Boswell 25, Boswell eliminated.

At Moss High School

Championship Semifinals

Boys

Paden 63, Leflore 55

Girls

Leflore 60, Paden 50

At Okmulgee

Championship Semifinals

Boys

McCurtain 62, Copan 40

Girls

McCurtain 75, Copan 27

