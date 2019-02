Thursday's High School Basketball Playoff Scores

Class 4A Regional Tournament

At Stilwell

Consolation Quarterfinals

Boys

Poteau 63, Vinita 47, Vinita eliminated.

Girls

Stilwell 55, Poteau 53, 2 OT, Poteau eliminated.

Class 3A Regional Tournaments

At Heavener

Chamnpionship Semifinals

Boys

Kansas 68, Heavener 37

Girls

Kansas 55, Pocola 44

Consolation Quarterfinals

Girls

Heavener 66, Salina 33, Salina eliminated.

Boys

Salina 55, Pocola 34, Pocola eliminated.

At Henryetta

Championship Semifinals

Boys

Spiro 54, Sulphur 30

Consolation Quarterfinals

Henryetta 53, Spiro 41, Spiro eliminated.

Class 2A Regional Tournaments

At Tulsa Regent Prep High School

Championship Semifinals

Girls

Howe 93, Hulbert 32

Boys

Tulsa Regent Prep 60, Howe 51

Consolation Quarterfinals

Boys

Hulbert 62, Panama 58, Panama eliminated.

Girls

Tulsa Regent Prep 41, Panama 37, Panama eliminated.

At Allen

Championship Semifinals

Girls

Allen 49, Talihina 40

Consolation Quarterfinals

Boys

Talihina 58, Caddo 48, Caddo eliminated.

Class A Area Tournament

At Byng

Consolation Quarterfinals

Girls

Smithville 49, Crowder 33, Crowder eliminated.

Boys

Asher 55, Smithville 43, Smithville eliminated.

Class B Area Tournaments

At Wilburton

Consolation Quarterfinals

Girls

Leflore 55, Battiest 50, Battiest eliminated.

Kinta 53, Paden 40, Paden eliminated.

Boys

Stringtown 54, Buffalo Valley 51, Buffalo Valley eliminated.

Moyers 64, Red Oak 52, Red Oak eliminated.

At Stillwater

Consolation Quarterfinals

Girls

McCurtain 40, Covington-Douglas 27, Covington-Douglas eliminated.

Boys

Burlington 63, McCurtain 55, McCurtain eliminated.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley