Thursday's High School Basketball Playoff Scores

Class 3A Regional Tournament

At Okemah

Consolation Quarterfinals

Girls

Pocola 57, Tulsa Cascia Hall 45, Tulsa Cascia Hall eliminated.

Hugo 52, Kansas 48, Kansas eliminated.

Boys

Hugo 44, Idabel 41, Idabel eliminated.

Marietta 63, Kansas 44, Kansas eliminated.

Class 2A Regional Tournaments

At Checotah

Consolation Quarterfinals

Rejoice Christian 61, Howe 43, Howe eliminated.

At Shawnee

Consolation Quarterfinals

Talihina 71, Canadian 58, Canadian eliminated.

Wilburton 49, Allen 45, Allen eliminated.

Class A State Tournament

Boys Quarterfinals at Mustang

Glencoe 90, Whitesboro 88, Whitesboro eliminated.

Fort Cobb-Broxton 74, Garber 52, Garber eliminated.

Okarche 58, Kiowa 51, Kiowa eliminated.

Cyril 78, Frontier 48, Frontier eliminated.

Girls Quarterfinals at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany

Smithville 40, Cyril 31, Cyril eliminated.

Seiling 62, Oklahoma Christian Academy 25, OCA eliminated.

Hydro-Eakly 53, Canute 35, Canute eliminated.

Frontier 63, Tipton 61, Tipton eliminated.

Class B State Tournament

Boys Quarterfinals at Yukon

Kinta 67, Braggs 41, Braggs eliminated.

Lookeba-Sickles 40, Big Pasture 34, Big Pasture eliminated.

Calumet 64, Leedey 57, Leedey eliminated.

Paden 47, Duke 43, Duke eliminated.

Girls Quarterfinals at Oklahoma City's State Fair Arena

Lomega 66, Red Oak 30, Red Oak eliminated.

Hammon 49, Webbers Falls 45, Webbers Falls eliminated.

Boise City 43, Burlington 37, Burlington eliminated.

Varnum 78, Duke 46, Duke eliminated.

