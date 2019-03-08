Thursday's High School Basketball Playoff Scores
Class 2A Girls State Tournament
At Yukon
Quarterfinals
Howe 79, Luther 41, Luther eliminated.
Hartshorne 55, Vanoss 45, Vanoss eliminated.
Dale 77, Chouteau-Mazie 52, Chouteau-Mazie eliminated.
Latta 32, Fairview 21, Fairview eliminated.
Note: Howe vs. Hartshorne, state semifinals, 6:30 tonight at Yukon.
Class 3A Boys State Tournament
At Southern Nazarene University in Bethany
Quarterfinals
Spiro 59, Sequoyah-Tahlequah 56, Sequoyah-Tahlequah eliminated.
Kingston 58, Christian Heritage Academy 48, Christian Heritage Academy eliminated.
Tulsa Metro Christian 65, Hugo 52, Hugo eliminated.
OKC Millwood 61, Washington 48, Washington eliminated.
Note: Spiro vs. Kingston, state semifinals, 8 p.m. at SNU.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
