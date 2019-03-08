Thursday's High School Basketball Playoff Scores

BACK TO STATE SEMIFINALS — Howe’s Jalei Oglesby, left, puts up a shot over two Luther defenders during Thursday afternoon’s Class 2A State Tournament quarterfinals at Yukon. Howe’s No. 2-ranked Lady Lions beat Luther’s 20th-ranked Lady Lions to punch their ticket to tonight’s state semifinals against third-ranked Hartshorne in Yukon. Photo by Jason GrayWINNING SHOT — Spiro's Tylor Perry, center, takes the game-winning shot just before the buzzer that lifted the Bulldogs to a Class 3A State Tournament quarterfinal win over Sequoyah-Tahlequah on Thursday night at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany. Teammates Ty Clayton, left, and Presley Kindrix watch. Photo by Jason Gray
Friday, March 8, 2019

Class 2A Girls State Tournament
At Yukon
Quarterfinals
Howe 79, Luther 41, Luther eliminated.
Hartshorne 55, Vanoss 45, Vanoss eliminated.
Dale 77, Chouteau-Mazie 52, Chouteau-Mazie eliminated.
Latta 32, Fairview 21, Fairview eliminated.
Note: Howe vs. Hartshorne, state semifinals, 6:30 tonight at Yukon.
Class 3A Boys State Tournament
At Southern Nazarene University in Bethany
Quarterfinals
Spiro 59, Sequoyah-Tahlequah 56, Sequoyah-Tahlequah eliminated.
Kingston 58, Christian Heritage Academy 48, Christian Heritage Academy eliminated.
Tulsa Metro Christian 65, Hugo 52, Hugo eliminated.
OKC Millwood 61, Washington 48, Washington eliminated.
Note: Spiro vs. Kingston, state semifinals, 8 p.m. at SNU.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

