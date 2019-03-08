Thursday's High School Basketball Playoff Scores

Class 2A Girls State Tournament

At Yukon

Quarterfinals

Howe 79, Luther 41, Luther eliminated.

Hartshorne 55, Vanoss 45, Vanoss eliminated.

Dale 77, Chouteau-Mazie 52, Chouteau-Mazie eliminated.

Latta 32, Fairview 21, Fairview eliminated.

Note: Howe vs. Hartshorne, state semifinals, 6:30 tonight at Yukon.

Class 3A Boys State Tournament

At Southern Nazarene University in Bethany

Quarterfinals

Spiro 59, Sequoyah-Tahlequah 56, Sequoyah-Tahlequah eliminated.

Kingston 58, Christian Heritage Academy 48, Christian Heritage Academy eliminated.

Tulsa Metro Christian 65, Hugo 52, Hugo eliminated.

OKC Millwood 61, Washington 48, Washington eliminated.

Note: Spiro vs. Kingston, state semifinals, 8 p.m. at SNU.

