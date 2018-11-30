Thursday's High School Basketball Scores

Boys

Clayton 62, Buffalo Valley 47

Spiro 87, Pocola 38

Cameron 46, Gans 45, OT

Cave Springs 67, Bokoshe 42

Girls

Clayton 53, Buffalo Valley 12

Pocola 57, Spiro 42

Cameron 59, Gans 46

Cave Springs 46, Bokoshe 45

Editor's Note: Bokoshe's road games tonight at Kinta have been rescheduled for 6:30 and 8 p.m. next Friday. Also, tonight's Wister road games at Hackett, Ark., have been canceled.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley