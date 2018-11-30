Thursday's High School Basketball Scores
Friday, November 30, 2018
Boys
Clayton 62, Buffalo Valley 47
Spiro 87, Pocola 38
Cameron 46, Gans 45, OT
Cave Springs 67, Bokoshe 42
Girls
Clayton 53, Buffalo Valley 12
Pocola 57, Spiro 42
Cameron 59, Gans 46
Cave Springs 46, Bokoshe 45
Editor's Note: Bokoshe's road games tonight at Kinta have been rescheduled for 6:30 and 8 p.m. next Friday. Also, tonight's Wister road games at Hackett, Ark., have been canceled.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
