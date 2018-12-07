Thursday's High School Basketball Scores
Regular Season
Boys
Checotah 67, Poteau 56
Talihina 80, Stigler 49
Girls
Checotah 41, Poteau 27
Talihina 48, Stigler 45
Tournaments
Nadine Carpenter Classic in Leflore
Consolation Semifinals
Boys
Leflore 72, Panola 24, Panola eliminated.
Cameron 37, Crowder 33, Crowder eliminated.
Girls
Cameron 38, Gans 29, Gans eliminated.
Keota 50, Panola 17, Panola eliminated.
Porum Panther Armstrong Bank Invitational Tournament
Boys
Championship Semifinals
Panama 82, Cave Springs 28
Canadian 61, Hulbert 42
Consolation Semifinals
Oaks 57, Porum JV 52, Porum JV eliminated.
Porum 58, Webbers Falls 37, Webbers Falls eliminated.
Bravado Wireless Invitational at Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton
Boys
3rd-Place Game
Battiest 83, Braggs 65
Consolation Finals
Haileyville 64, Wright City 56
Girls
3rd-Place Game
Wister 61, Haileyville 31
Consolation Finals
Braggs 53, Wright City 27
Taco Bell Tournament of Champions at Fort Smith [Ark.] Southside High School
Bishop Miege, Kan., 74, Howe 62
Ponca City 68, Fort Smith Southside 31
Moore 51, Van Buren, Ark., 39
Fort Smith Northside 57, Tulsa East Central 31
Quinton Tournament
Boys
Howe 61, Pocola 40
Buffalo Valley 52, Red Oak 49, OT
Quinton 52, Boswell 50
Warner 62, Moyers 47
Girls
Howe JV 51, Poteau JV 30
Red Oak 82, Boswell 16
Warner 51, Buffalo Valley 17
Quinton 55, Moyers 27
Pick and Shovel Classic in Hartshorne
Championship Semifinals
Boys
Oktaha 70, Clayton 58
Hartshorne 53, Wilburton 46
Girls
Hartshorne 41, Clayton 27
Wilburton 69, Mounds 57
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
