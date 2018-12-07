Thursday's High School Basketball Scores

Regular Season

Boys

Checotah 67, Poteau 56

Talihina 80, Stigler 49

Girls

Checotah 41, Poteau 27

Talihina 48, Stigler 45

Tournaments

Nadine Carpenter Classic in Leflore

Consolation Semifinals

Boys

Leflore 72, Panola 24, Panola eliminated.

Cameron 37, Crowder 33, Crowder eliminated.

Girls

Cameron 38, Gans 29, Gans eliminated.

Keota 50, Panola 17, Panola eliminated.

Porum Panther Armstrong Bank Invitational Tournament

Boys

Championship Semifinals

Panama 82, Cave Springs 28

Canadian 61, Hulbert 42

Consolation Semifinals

Oaks 57, Porum JV 52, Porum JV eliminated.

Porum 58, Webbers Falls 37, Webbers Falls eliminated.

Bravado Wireless Invitational at Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton

Boys

3rd-Place Game

Battiest 83, Braggs 65

Consolation Finals

Haileyville 64, Wright City 56

Girls

3rd-Place Game

Wister 61, Haileyville 31

Consolation Finals

Braggs 53, Wright City 27

Taco Bell Tournament of Champions at Fort Smith [Ark.] Southside High School

Bishop Miege, Kan., 74, Howe 62

Ponca City 68, Fort Smith Southside 31

Moore 51, Van Buren, Ark., 39

Fort Smith Northside 57, Tulsa East Central 31

Quinton Tournament

Boys

Howe 61, Pocola 40

Buffalo Valley 52, Red Oak 49, OT

Quinton 52, Boswell 50

Warner 62, Moyers 47

Girls

Howe JV 51, Poteau JV 30

Red Oak 82, Boswell 16

Warner 51, Buffalo Valley 17

Quinton 55, Moyers 27

Pick and Shovel Classic in Hartshorne

Championship Semifinals

Boys

Oktaha 70, Clayton 58

Hartshorne 53, Wilburton 46

Girls

Hartshorne 41, Clayton 27

Wilburton 69, Mounds 57

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley