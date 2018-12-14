Thursday's High School Basketball Scores
Regular Season
Boys
Cameron 37, Keota 30
Whitesboro 57, Wister 41
Clayton 52, Leflore 27
Arkoma 37, Hackett, Ark., 35
Buffalo Valley 43, Panola 21
Girls
Cameron 57, Keota 53
Whitesboro 38, Wister 35
Clayton 44, Leflore 23
Buffalo Valley 43, Panola 24
Hackett, Ark., 39, Arkoma 32
Tournaments
Wilburton Tournament
Boys
Poteau 68, Hartshorne 52
Spiro 81, Red Oak 40
Eufaula 54, Wilburton 40
Checotah 74, Stigler 38
Girls
Poteau 46, Red Oak 35
Wilburton 50, Spiro 39
Eufaula 47, Checotah 40
Hartshorne 58, Stigler 26
Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament at Talihina
Boys
Talihina 48, Rattan 40
Luther 31, Panama 20
Broken Bow 75, Pocola 23
Roland 73, Antlers 37
Girls
Pocola 59, Luther 53
Broken Bow 49, Panama 23
Rattan 53, Talihina 51, OT
Roland 97, Antlers 33
Indianola Tournament
Boys
McCurtain 55, Weleetka 28
Lakewood Christian 85, Bokoshe 22
Indianola 73, Moss 33
Battiest 60, Maud 48
Girls
McCurtain 74, Lakewood Christian 14
Battiest 54, Bokoshe 11
Weleetka 59, Maud 32
Moss 37, Indianola 31
First National Bank Classic in McAlester
Boys Championship Semifinals
Kinta 52, Savanna 43
Wright City 63, Caddo 39
Girls Championship Semifinals
Stuart 48, Heavener 34
Caddo 38, Kinta 24
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
Category: