Thursday's High School Slow-Pitch Softball Playoff Scores

Class 2A District Tournaments

At Bray

Turner 13, Bray-Doyle 1

Whitesboro 14, Thackerville 2

Thackerville def. Bray-Doyle, Bray-Doyle eliminated.

Whitesboro 10, Turner 0

Turner 15, Thackerville 5, Thackerville eliminated.

Whitesboro 10, Turner 9, Whiteboro advances to regionals next week, Turner eliminated.

At Stonewall

Stonewall 15, Haileyville 0

Cameron 15, Keota 2

Keota 12, Haileyville 0, Haileyville eliminated.

Stonewall 10, Cameron 8

Cameron 7, Keota 5, Keota eliminated.

Stonewall 114, Cameron 2, Stonewall advances to regionals next week, Cameron eliminated.

