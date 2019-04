Thursday's High School Slow-Pitch Softball Playoff Scores

Class 5A Regional Tournament at McLoud

McLoud 12, Weatherford 2

Kingston 15, Heavener 14, 8 inn.

Kingston 23, McLoud 17, Kingston advances to state as regional champion.

Heavener 19, Weatherford 11, Weatherford eliminated.

McLoud 35, Heavener 28, McLoud advances to state as regional consolation champion, Heavener eliminated.

Class 3A Regional Tournament at Rattan

Rattan 26, Wright City 5

Preston 27, Wister 14

Rattan 15, Preston 12, Rattan advances to state as regional champion.

Wright City 20, Wister 13, Wister eliminated.

Preston 15, Wright City 0, Preston advances to state as regional consolation champion, Wright City eliminated.

Class 2A Regional Tournament at Stuart

Dewar 14, Stuart 11

Whitesboro 15, Stonewall 12

Whitesboro 22, Dewar 16, Whitesboro advances to state as regional champion.

Stuart 10, Stonewall 6, Stonewall eliminated.

Stuart 22, Dewar 8, Stuart advances to state as regional cosolation champion, Dewar eliminated.

Class A Regional Tournament at Varnum High School

Varnum 11, Paden 0

Red Oak 20, McCurtain 9

Red Oak 12, Varnum 8, Red Oak advances to state as regional champion.

McCurtain 20, Paden 5, Paden eliminated.

Varnum 18, McCurtain 1, Varnum advances to state as regional consolation champion, McCurtain eliminated.

โ€” Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley