Thursday's High School Slow-Pitch Softball Scores
Friday, March 8, 2019
Cameron 9, Arkoma 8
McCurtain 19, Keota 14
Keota 20, Canadian 7
McCurtain 12, Canadian 0
Wister 15, Panama 14
Clayton Tournament
Opening Round
Heavener 9, Quinton 0
Clayton 11, Haileyville 0
Kiowa 11, Battiest 1
Smithville 8, Soper 3
Winner's-Bracket Semifinals
Heavener 9, Clayton 2
Kiowa 14, Smithville 4
Loser's-Bracket Opening Round
Quinton 20, Haileyville 3, Haileyville eliminated.
Soper 9, Battiest 8, Battiest eliminated.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
