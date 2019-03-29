Thursday's High School Slow-Pitch Softball Scores
Friday, March 29, 2019
Arkoma 17, Bokoshe 8
Heavener 21, McCurtain 9
Pocola 19, Wister 10
Caney 8, Pocola 6
Caney 15, Wister 10
Cameron 22, Quinton 18, 9 inn.
Gore 12, Keota 5
Gans 8, Keota 5
Tounaments
Checotah Tournament
Poteau 19, Okmulgee 1
Poteau 24, Eufaula 1
Poteau 13, Muldrow 1
Poteau 10, Cheotah 1, championship
Howe Lady Lions Classic
Whitesboro 13, Panama 4
Broken Bow 12, Spiro 0
Whitesboro 14, Red Oak 10
Broken Bow 11, Whitesboro 1
Panama 10, Spiro 3, Spiro eliminated
Soper Tournament
Clayton-Buffalo Valley 9, Haworth 1
Clayton-Buffalo Valley 13, Soper 2
Smithville 6, Idabel 5
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
