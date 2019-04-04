Thursday's High School Softball Games Rained Out

The big winner Thursday in slow-pitch softball was Mother Nature as all of the games were rained out — Hartshorne at Poteau, Arkoma at Cameron, Spiro and Kiowa at Howe, Wister at Panama, Red Oak at Pocola, the Day 1 action at the Leflore Lady Savages Softball Festival and Whitesboro and Stigler at Quinton.

Poteau coach Devin Cochran said his game might be made up as part of a doubleheader when the Lady Pirates visit the Lady Miners at 4:30 p.m April 15.

Leflore coach Dustin Beck said the Day 1 action of his festival will not be reschedule, nor will the Red Oak-Pocola game.

Howe coach Mike Womack said the Lady Lions and Cowgirls were going to try to meet in Kiowa without the Lady Bulldogs participating but then that, too, got washed.

All other match-ups have yet to be rescheduled.