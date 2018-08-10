Thursday's High School Softball Scores
Friday, August 10, 2018
Poteau 10, Roland 2
Panama 8, Cameron 7
Red Oak 14, Leflore 6
Pocola 11, Wilburton 0
Porum 6, Keota 5
Stilwell 13, Spiro 5
Wister 7, Rock Creek 1, Rock Creek Tournament
Whitesboro Tournament
Opening Round
Haworth 7, Clayton-Buffalo Valley 6
Winner's-Bracket Quarterfinals
Smithville 9, Webbers Falls 3
Whitesboro 14, Battiest 2
Howe 9, Haworth 0
Heavener 15, Talihina 1
Loser's-Bracket Opening Round
Webbers Falls 4, Clayton-Buffalo Valley 3, Clayton-Buffalo Valley eliminated.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
