Thursday's High School Softball Scores

HERE'S THE PITCH — Whitesboro pitcher Holly Bowman delivers a pitch during Thursday night's game against Battiest in the Whitesboro Tournament. PDN photo by David SeeleySTRIKEOUT! — Wister pitcher Braxtyn McMillin, right, delivers a pitch to a Rock Creek batter during Thursday’s game in the Rock Creek Tournament in Blue. Wister catcher Kourtney Donaho, second from left, ended up catching the pitch because the batter swung and missed the pitch to give McMillin a strikeout. The Lady Wildcats beat the host Lady Mustangs. Photo by Michelle Donaho
Friday, August 10, 2018

Poteau 10, Roland 2
Panama 8, Cameron 7
Red Oak 14, Leflore 6
Pocola 11, Wilburton 0
Porum 6, Keota 5
Stilwell 13, Spiro 5
Wister 7, Rock Creek 1, Rock Creek Tournament
Whitesboro Tournament
Opening Round
Haworth 7, Clayton-Buffalo Valley 6
Winner's-Bracket Quarterfinals
Smithville 9, Webbers Falls 3
Whitesboro 14, Battiest 2
Howe 9, Haworth 0
Heavener 15, Talihina 1
Loser's-Bracket Opening Round
Webbers Falls 4, Clayton-Buffalo Valley 3, Clayton-Buffalo Valley eliminated.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

