Thursday's High School Softball Scores
Friday, August 24, 2018
Poteau 11, Idabel 4
Poteau 10, Idabel 3
Keota 22, Bokoshe 0
Red Oak 13, Howe 3
Howe 9, Caney 2
Red Oak 9, Caney 5
Spiro 14, Stigler 7
Whitesboro 9, McCurtain 1
Cameron 8, Gore 2
Clayton-Buffalo Valley 10, Calvin 0
Leflore 21, Bowlegs 2
Pocola 16, Antlers 3
Battiest 3, Smithville 0
Wright City 4, Smithville 1
Tournaments
Chouteau-Mazie Tournament
Heavener 20, Tulsa Holland Hall 1
Heavener 10, Olive 6
Keys (Park Hill) 9, Heavener 2
Asher Tournament
Leflore 1, Maysville 0
Editor's Note: Arkoma's action in the Chouteau-Mazie Tournament does not happen until today. Also, the Wister-Panama district doubleheader was postponed and has not been rescheduled as of press time.
