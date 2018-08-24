Thursday's High School Softball Scores

TAG-TEAM EFFORT — Poteau third baseman London Sandlin, right, tags out an Idabel baserunner at third base as Poteau shortstop Lexi Wood, left, comes to render aid as umpire Curtis Curry, back center, makes the out call and Poteau second baseman Piper Akins watches during the opener of Thursday’s district doubleheader in Poteau. PDN photo by David Seeley
Friday, August 24, 2018

Poteau 11, Idabel 4
Poteau 10, Idabel 3
Keota 22, Bokoshe 0
Red Oak 13, Howe 3
Howe 9, Caney 2
Red Oak 9, Caney 5
Spiro 14, Stigler 7
Whitesboro 9, McCurtain 1
Cameron 8, Gore 2
Clayton-Buffalo Valley 10, Calvin 0
Leflore 21, Bowlegs 2
Pocola 16, Antlers 3
Battiest 3, Smithville 0
Wright City 4, Smithville 1
Tournaments
Chouteau-Mazie Tournament
Heavener 20, Tulsa Holland Hall 1
Heavener 10, Olive 6
Keys (Park Hill) 9, Heavener 2
Asher Tournament
Leflore 1, Maysville 0
Editor's Note: Arkoma's action in the Chouteau-Mazie Tournament does not happen until today. Also, the Wister-Panama district doubleheader was postponed and has not been rescheduled as of press time.

