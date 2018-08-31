Thursday's High School Softball Scores

SUCCESSFUL STEAL — Poteau's Callie Hambrick, right, successfully steals second base during the third inning of Thursday afternoon's district softball game against Roland in Poteau. PDN photo by David Seeley
Friday, August 31, 2018

Poteau 9, Roland 2
Whitesboro 10, Caney 0
Wister 18, Konawa 15
Konawa 6, Wister 3
Clayton-Buffalo Valley 4, Smithville 2
Cameron 8, McCurtain 3
Valliant 11, Heavener 5
Wilburton 13, Talihina 1
Wright City 12, Leflore 0
Hartshorne 10, Pocola 7
Editor's Note: Panama's road district doubleheader at Sallisaw-Central was postponed until 4 p.m. Sept. 20. Also, Keota's home game with Kinta was canceled.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

