Thursday's High School Softball Scores
Friday, August 31, 2018
Poteau 9, Roland 2
Whitesboro 10, Caney 0
Wister 18, Konawa 15
Konawa 6, Wister 3
Clayton-Buffalo Valley 4, Smithville 2
Cameron 8, McCurtain 3
Valliant 11, Heavener 5
Wilburton 13, Talihina 1
Wright City 12, Leflore 0
Hartshorne 10, Pocola 7
Editor's Note: Panama's road district doubleheader at Sallisaw-Central was postponed until 4 p.m. Sept. 20. Also, Keota's home game with Kinta was canceled.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
