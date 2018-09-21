Thursday's High School Softball Scores

Regular Season

Wister 3, Savanna 2

Howe 8, Konawa 0

Howe 10, Konawa 9

Panama 13, Sallisaw-Central 3

Talihina 13, Wewoka 1

Talihina 14, Wewoka 6

Playoffs

Class A District Tournaments

At Keota

Keota 19, Porum 5

Gore 17, Porum 10, Porum eliminated.

Keota 6, Gore 5

Keota 9, Gore 7, Keota advances to Class A Regional Tournament next week, Gore eliminated.

At Gans

Cave Springs 12, Arkoma 2

Gans 11, Arkoma 0, Arkoma eliminated.

Gans 9, Cave Springs 7

At Wright City

Clayton-Buffalo Valley 13, Haworth 2

Wright City 9, Haworth 1, Haworth eliminated.

Wright City 6, Clayton-Buffalo Valley 4

Wright City 18, Clayton-Buffalo Valley 1, Wright City advances to Class A Regional Tournament next week, Clayton-Buffalo Valley eliminated.

Class B District Tournaments

At Cameron

Oaks 10, Braggs 0

Cameron 13, Braggs 1, Braggs eliminated.

Cameron 7, Oaks 3

Cameron 9, Oaks 8, Cameron advances to Class B Regional Tournament next week, Oaks eliminated.

At Leflore

McCurtain 17, Indianola 2

Leflore 12, Indianola 0, Indianola eliminated,

Leflore 13, McCurtain 1

Leflore 6, McCurtain 5, Leflore advances to Class B Regional Tournament next week, McCurtain eliminated.

At Smithville

Caney 11, Haileyville 1

Smithvill def. Haileyville, Haileyville eliminated.

Caney 14, Smithville 4

Caney 20, Smithville 6, Caney advances to Class B Regional Tournament next week, Smithville eliminated.

At Whitesboro

Whitesboro 10, Battiest 2

Whitesboro 13, Battiest 1, Whitesboro advances to Class B Regional Tournament next week, Battiest eliminated.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley