Thursday's High School Softball Scores
Regular Season
Wister 3, Savanna 2
Howe 8, Konawa 0
Howe 10, Konawa 9
Panama 13, Sallisaw-Central 3
Talihina 13, Wewoka 1
Talihina 14, Wewoka 6
Playoffs
Class A District Tournaments
At Keota
Keota 19, Porum 5
Gore 17, Porum 10, Porum eliminated.
Keota 6, Gore 5
Keota 9, Gore 7, Keota advances to Class A Regional Tournament next week, Gore eliminated.
At Gans
Cave Springs 12, Arkoma 2
Gans 11, Arkoma 0, Arkoma eliminated.
Gans 9, Cave Springs 7
At Wright City
Clayton-Buffalo Valley 13, Haworth 2
Wright City 9, Haworth 1, Haworth eliminated.
Wright City 6, Clayton-Buffalo Valley 4
Wright City 18, Clayton-Buffalo Valley 1, Wright City advances to Class A Regional Tournament next week, Clayton-Buffalo Valley eliminated.
Class B District Tournaments
At Cameron
Oaks 10, Braggs 0
Cameron 13, Braggs 1, Braggs eliminated.
Cameron 7, Oaks 3
Cameron 9, Oaks 8, Cameron advances to Class B Regional Tournament next week, Oaks eliminated.
At Leflore
McCurtain 17, Indianola 2
Leflore 12, Indianola 0, Indianola eliminated,
Leflore 13, McCurtain 1
Leflore 6, McCurtain 5, Leflore advances to Class B Regional Tournament next week, McCurtain eliminated.
At Smithville
Caney 11, Haileyville 1
Smithvill def. Haileyville, Haileyville eliminated.
Caney 14, Smithville 4
Caney 20, Smithville 6, Caney advances to Class B Regional Tournament next week, Smithville eliminated.
At Whitesboro
Whitesboro 10, Battiest 2
Whitesboro 13, Battiest 1, Whitesboro advances to Class B Regional Tournament next week, Battiest eliminated.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
