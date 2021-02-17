Thursday's LCHD COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Canceled
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Thursday's LeFlore County Health Department's COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic that was slated for approximately 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center has been canceled due to inclement weather conditions.
Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages said that those who were slated to get their Phase I or Phase II COVID-19 vaccines are going to be notified about the cancellation and possible notification as to when their appointments have been rescheduled.
Wages also said to go to the Oklahoma State Department of Health's website at www.oklahoma.gov/health.html for updates.
Category: