Thursday's Non-LCT High School Basketball Scores
Cross Telephone Porum Invitational
Boys
Championship Semifinals
Kinta 65, Porum 40
Quinton 79, Strother 66
Consolation Semifinals
Keota 72, Panola 40, Panola eliminated.
Gore 64, Midway 57, Midway eliminated.
McCurtain 6 Tournament at Broken Bow
Girls
Championship Semifinals
Smithville 40, Rattan 30
Valliant 43, Battiest 38
Consolation Semifinals
Haworth 41, Antlers 30, Antlers eliminated.
Wright City 68, Fort Towson 25, Fort Towson eliminated.
SRT Invitational at Stonewall
Boys
Clayton 49, Stonewall 48
Stringtown 53, New Lima 42
Konawa def. Tupelo
Roff 68, Coalgate 34
Girls
Clayton 72, Tupelo 30
Stonewall 57, Stringtown 35
Coalgate 49, New Lima 43
Konawa 55, Roff 23
Wapanucka Tournament
Boys
Buffalo Valley 67, Springer 53
Varnum 68, Caney 38
Coleman 65, Calvin 37
Moyers 59, Wapanucka 31
Girls
Varnum 61, Buffalo Valley 25
Wapanucka 38, Springer 31
Caney 49, Coleman 35
Calvin 63, Moyers 24
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
Category: