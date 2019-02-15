Thursday's Organization of Rural Elementary Schools [ORES] State Tournament Scores
Friday, February 15, 2019
Division II Boys
At Shawnee High School
Tenkiller 48, Hodgen 26, Hodgen eliminated.
Division II Girls
At Shawnee High School
Darlington 35, Hodgen 31, Hodgen eliminated.
Division III Girls
At Earlsboro
Pleasant Grove 38, Shady Point 23, Shady Point eliminated.
Division IV Boys
At Grove Elementary School in Shawnee
Fanshawe 33, Norwood 24, Norwood eliminated.
Fansahwe vs. Grandview, state semifinals, 5 p.m. today.
Division IV Girls
At Grove Elementary School in Shawnee
Fanshawe 32, Greenville 12, Greenville eliminated.
Fanshawe vs. Stidham, state semifinals, 8 tonight.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
