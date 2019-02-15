Thursday's Organization of Rural Elementary Schools [ORES] State Tournament Scores

Division II Boys

At Shawnee High School

Tenkiller 48, Hodgen 26, Hodgen eliminated.

Division II Girls

At Shawnee High School

Darlington 35, Hodgen 31, Hodgen eliminated.

Division III Girls

At Earlsboro

Pleasant Grove 38, Shady Point 23, Shady Point eliminated.

Division IV Boys

At Grove Elementary School in Shawnee

Fanshawe 33, Norwood 24, Norwood eliminated.

Fansahwe vs. Grandview, state semifinals, 5 p.m. today.

Division IV Girls

At Grove Elementary School in Shawnee

Fanshawe 32, Greenville 12, Greenville eliminated.

Fanshawe vs. Stidham, state semifinals, 8 tonight.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley